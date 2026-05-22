Official Funeral Announced for Cultural Titan ‘King Ellie Matt’

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has announced that Mr. Elston ‘King Ellie Matt’ Nero, MH, CSM, will be accorded an Official Funeral, a fitting national tribute for a man who dedicated his life to his country. The announcement confirms that the beloved “Maestro” will be laid to rest following a public ceremony on Thursday June 11, 2026. The Official Funeral, a formal state-assisted public event typically reserved for individuals of profound national importance or who have made significant contributions to the nation, will allow citizens from all walks of life to pay their final respects to a true son of the soil. Mr. Nero passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 73.



The funeral service will be held at the Newtown Playing Field, a location befitting a man whose music was the soundtrack to the nation’s public celebrations. Opening tributes will commence at 12:00 PM, with the main service scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM.





Our nation joins the family in mourning a truly distinguished son. As a revered singer, songwriter, arranger, and bandleader, King Ellie Matt was a titan of Caribbean music. As the founder of the legendary ‘Ellie Matt and the GI’s Brass’, he proudly carried the sounds of Saint Kitts and Nevis to international audiences across the Caribbean, North America, Europe and Japan. He was more than an entertainer; he was a pioneer, an innovator and a national treasure whose sound shaped our cultural identity.



His illustrious career includes a staggering ten-time reign as National Calypso King and a seven-time Road March winner, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential calypsonians in the history of the Federation and the wider Caribbean. A self-taught musician who composed over one hundred songs, his classic patriotic calypsos, most notably “I Love St. Kitts – Viva St. Kitts,” remain anthems of national pride, social commentary, and carnival spirit.



King Ellie Matt’s genius was recognized far beyond our shores. In 2016, he was honoured by the Organization of American States during the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent. He was also inducted into the International Soca Hall of Fame. Our nation bestowed its highest honours, awarding him the Medal of Honour in 2000 and naming him a Companion of the Star of Merit in 2019 for his musical excellence locally, regionally and internationally.



The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis extends its deepest condolences to the Nero family, the members of the GI’s Brass and the countless fans whose lives were touched by the music of “The Maestro.” May he rest in eternal peace.



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