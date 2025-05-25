False Missing Person Report: Public Urged To Refrain From Misleading Authorities

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to advise the public that a recent missing person report concerning Mr. Ivel Jr. Saint Val has been confirmed to be false. Investigations conducted by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in collaboration with the Immigration Department, revealed that Mr. Saint Val was never missing and had voluntarily departed the Federation by boat. It has since been established that he was en route to St. Thomas via St. Maarten.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force takes this opportunity to remind the public that filing false reports is a serious offence that diverts critical resources away from genuine emergencies and criminal investigations. Such actions undermine public trust and unnecessarily strain the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

We strongly urge all individuals to act responsibly and truthfully when engaging with law enforcement authorities. Persons found making malicious or false reports will be held accountable in accordance with the law. The cooperation of the public remains vital to maintaining law and order across the Federation.

