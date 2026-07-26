Officer Fatally Shot in Williams Delight, St Croix – Investigation Ongoing

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands – The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) is

investigating the fatal shooting of an Executive Security Officer that occurred on Sunday,

July 26, 2026.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received notification of shots fired in Williams Delight at approximately 5:50 a.m. Responding units observed an unresponsive male in a vehicle who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Technicians confirmed that he did not have any vital signs.

The male Victim was identified as 51-year-old Eustace Charles, a VIPD officer assigned to the Executive Security Unit (ESU).



VIPD Police Commissioner, Mario Brooks, expressed profound grief and condolences following the loss of Officer Charles.

We offer our deepest, most sincere condolences to Officer Charles family, loved ones, and friends during this unimaginable time of grief. We extend those same heart-felt condolences to his brothers and sisters within the Virgin Islands Police Department family. Officer Charles served his community with honor and dedication, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The investigation into this homicide will be conducted by both the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Several arrests have already being made in connection with the shooting.

The VIPD urges anyone with information regarding this crime to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340- 778-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

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