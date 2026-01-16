OECS Heads Meet on Urgent Regional and Geopolitical Matters

The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) met in Saint Lucia on 13th January 2026, hosted by the Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, and under the chairmanship of Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in his inaugural Heads of Government meeting.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Commonwealth of Dominica; Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia; Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada; Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis; Premier Reuben T. Meade of Montserrat; Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley of the British Virgin Islands; and Premier Cora Richardson-Hodge of Anguilla. The Heads of Government were accompanied by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

The meeting addressed several critical regional and international issues, including the emerging geopolitical environment, regional developments, and proposals being discussed with the United States of America.

The Heads of Government continue to monitor the ongoing developments between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the United States and the potential implications for the Eastern Caribbean. These include impacts on economic stability, regional security, energy security, migration flows, and diplomatic relations. In this context, the Heads reaffirmed the OECS’ commitment to peace, stability, and good neighbourly relations within the hemisphere.

The Heads of Government discussed the requests by the United States to OECS member states, including Grenada, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis to accept Third Country Nationals (TCN) from the United States and noted that some OECS member states have already signed Non-Legally Binding Memoranda of Understanding with the United States to enter into further discussions with the United States on the matter. The Heads of Government have therefore agreed to establish a broad-based, high-level negotiating team, comprising representatives from OECS Member States, to undertake technical negotiations with the United States on this matter. ​

The Heads of Government reaffirmed with respect to Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the five relevant OECS jurisdictions, their commitment to ongoing improvements and best practices in the CIPs, noting the significant efforts undertaken over the past nine months toward establishing an independent regional regulatory authority, together with proposed legislative reforms to the CIP frameworks, ​ and the need for continued engagement with partners including the European Union.

The Heads of Government expressed their commitment to adopting and implementing in the future traveller biometrics systems throughout the OECS to enhance regional border security, hassle free and seamless travel, and to improve traveler experience for citizens and visitors alike within the OECS.

Given the dynamic and rapidly evolving geopolitical environment, the Heads of Government agreed to convene in political caucus as frequently as required to ensure coordinated and responsive decision-making and reaffirmed their commitment to collective action, regional solidarity, and continued principled and practical engagement with the international community, including the United States, in safeguarding the security, stability, and sustainable development of the OECS.

The Heads of Government are committed to continuing and enhancing public communication with their citizens to assure them that any decisions made, or to be made, will be done in the best interest of the citizens of the OECS.