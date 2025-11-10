NRP to Host “Stand for Nevis Rally” — A Call to Defend and Protect What’s Ours

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, November 10, 2025 (Nevis Reformation Party) —The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) invites all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to come together for an evening of unity, purpose and empowerment at its “Stand for Nevis Rally,” scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Brown Hill Hardcourt in St. John’s Parish, Nevis.

The rally will serve as a platform for the people of Nevis to make their voices heard on issues of national importance, particularly concerning the proposed SSZ legislation and the Destiny Project. The NRP believes these initiatives demand open dialogue, transparency and the active participation of the Nevisian people in determining the future of their island.

The event will feature powerful addresses from NRP leaders, community advocates, and others who will share their perspectives on protecting Nevis’ autonomy, resources and people. Attendees can also look forward to an inspiring evening of unity, energy and purpose centered on the theme, “Protect What’s Ours.”

“This rally is about standing up for Nevis — our land, our voice, and our future. Every Nevisian who believes in fairness, accountability and progress has a role to play in shaping what comes next,” the Party noted.

Those unable to attend in person can watch the rally live via NRP’s official social media platforms.

The NRP remains committed to transparency, good governance and people-centered leadership, and encourages all Nevisians and Kittitians to be part of this significant moment in the island’s journey toward a better future.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Friday, November 14th, 2025

🕖 Time: 7:00 p.m.

📍 Venue: Brown Hill Hardcourt

🎥 Streamed Live: via NRP’s official platforms