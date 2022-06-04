NRP Federal Election Campaign Kicks Off

By: T. Chapman

Nevis’ main opposition political party, The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) officially signalled the start of its campaign for the upcoming St Kitts Nevis General Election with the launch of their Federal Candidates and plans for the future at the Villa Grounds in Charlestown on Friday Night.

Party Leader, Dr. Janice Daniel- Hodge will contest the seat for Nevis 11 – (St. Thomas and St. James), and Mr Rohan Isles and Dr. Patricia Bartlette will contest the seats of Nevis 10, (St. George) and Nevis 9, (St. Paul and St. John) respectively.

The candidates expressed that they will ensure good representation for Nevis once elected. Their plans primarily focused on legislation and policies that will enable Nevis to get its fair share of finances and representation.

Following the presentations, party supporters and well wishers had an opportunity to greet and mingle with the candidates and take pictures in the 360 photo booth. Entertainment was provided by EK The Real Right, New Level Sound and Kore Band.

NRP now joins the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and the Concerned Citizens Movement as the only political parties to name their full slate of candidates. Political parties are in campaign mode even though a date for the General Election is yet to be announced by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

The Federal election must be called by August 8, 2022.