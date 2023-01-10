NRP CANDIDATE CAINES OFFICIALLY CHALLENGES RESULTS OF DECEMBER 12 POLL

The Nevis Reformation Party’s Jaedee Caines is challenging the results of the December 12, 2022 Election in the Nevis 1 (St. Paul) Constituency.

On Tuesday, an official document that lists Caines as the Petitioner and the Concerned Citizens Movement’s Spencer Brand, among others as respondents was filed with the High Court of Justice of St. Christopher and Nevis, (Nevis Circuit).

CAINES IN: I JUST WANT…

CAINES OUT: …WHAT IS RIGHT.

That was the voice of Jaedee Caines.

Caines, a newcomer in the political arena, garnered 604 votes in the December 12 poll while the incumbent, Spencer Brand, garnered 631 votes, according to results announced on election night.

Last week, another NRP candidate – Dr. Patricia Bartlette – filed an election petition. She is challenging the results of the December 12, 2022 poll in the Nevis 2 (St. John) Constituency.

