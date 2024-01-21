DOMINIQUE GREENE CHARGED IN MAJOR WEAPONS RECOVERY

The Police have arrested and charged Dominique Greene of School Road, Old Road, St. Kitts, on six (6) counts of Possession of Ammunitions and two (2) counts of Possession of Firearms. Mr Greene’s charges are the result of a joint search operation conducted at his home on January 19th, 2024, by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF); the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF); and officers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.

During the search, officers recovered one (1) A-K 47 assault rifle; one (1) Taurus revolver with five (5) rounds in the barrel; sixty-one (61) 9mm rounds; one (1) .40mm round; six (6) .38mm rounds; four (4) .380mm rounds; nineteen (19) 5.56mm rounds; twenty-one (21) 7.62mm rounds; two (2) pairs of camouflaged pants; one (1) camouflaged jacket; and (1) bullet-proof vest. Mr Greene was charged on January 20th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The RSCNPF sincerely thanks the SKNDF and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department for their continued collaboration in the maintenance of law and order in St. Kitts and Nevis.