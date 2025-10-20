NIA celebrates young female achievers with 2025 Girls of Excellence Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 20, 2025)– The Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted its 2025 Girls of Excellence Awards Ceremony to honour outstanding young girls across the island who have demonstrated leadership, confidence, courage and excellence in their schools and communities.

The event, held recently at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, took place under the theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead, Girls on the Frontline of Crisis.” The annual ceremony is the Department’s signature event commemorating International Day of the Girl Child, observed globally on October 11. It recognizes outstanding young girls across the island who exemplify leadership, excellence, and positive impact within their schools and communities.

This year’s honorees were:

Rachel Charran – Cecele Browne Integrated School

Jahzara Davis Nisbett – Nevis International Secondary School

Ajernèe Hodge – Gingerland Secondary School

Karri Daniel – Violet O. Jeffers-Nichols Primary School

Kareena Samlall – Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School

Vadaliya Victorin – St. James’ Primary School

Shania Freeman – Maude Crosse Preparatory School

Ronè Isles – St. Thomas’ Primary School

Rihanna Limonta – Ivor Walters Primary School

Bethiah Barry – Charlestown Primary School

Keighley David – Nevis Academy

K’Nyah Maynard – Joycelyn Liburd Primary School

Marika Kendall – Charlestown Secondary School

K’liyah Swanston – Montessori Academy

Awards were presented by Deputy Governor General, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd; Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Zahnela Claxton.

In her remarks, Minister Nisbett commended the awardees for their resilience and drive.

“All 14 of you represent what excellence truly means and what it truly means to be a girl leading in a time of crisis, but I do not want you to focus on the crisis aspect at all. You are a set of girls who are leading at a time when there’s an abundance of opportunity to shape the world into exactly what you want it to be.”

Also present at the ceremony were Saros Hendrickson, Director of Gender Affairs, school principals, and proud parents and relatives.

The event, chaired by Zyon Harding, also featured a stirring keynote address by Youth Junior Minister of Tourism, Khayla Claxton, and a powerful spoken word performance by Brianné Chapman, a recipient of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens award.

The Department of Gender Affairs continues to use this annual event to empower young girls, encourage leadership, and celebrate excellence, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the next generation of women leaders on Nevis.

