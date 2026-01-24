NEWTON GROUND FC AND HARDTIMES UNITED FC DEMAND REINSTATEMENT TO THE SKNFA

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, 8th January 2026 – As leaders of the Newton Ground and Hardtimes United Football Clubs we are calling for the immediate reinstatement of both clubs to the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) after being illegally expelled ahead of the 2025 election. We firmly believe that our expulsion was unfair and contradicts the SKNFA’s goal of promoting and expanding football in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Our clubs want to continue playing, contributing to the SKNFA’s success, and developing players to restore national football glory. We support football’s role in community development and keeping our youth engaged.

We are proud that several member clubs and stakeholders, back our request for reinstatement for the 2025-2026 season, believing that our participation benefits the SKNFA.

We would have garnered support from the other SKNFA member clubs in submitting a letter to the SKNFA demanding to be fixture listed for 2025-2026 season and recognized us as full legal members but they have been unresponsive to the letter like previous correspondences sent.

All stakeholders – general public at large, fans, NGO’s, civil society and media we are bringing awareness to this longstanding issue without any resolution. It’s our nation’s youth from St. Kitts and Nevis who are been deprived from playing the most popular sport in the world. The youth players have suffered in their developmental growth – technically, tactically, psychologically, socially.

Signed

Kevin Gerald

President

Newton Ground Football Club

&

Colin Walwyn

President

Hardtimes United Football Club