SKN Aquatic Federation holds its 2nd OECS Time Trials

The St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatic Federation hosted its 2nd time trials in preparation for the upcoming OECS Swimming Championships on Sunday 5th October, 2025.

Four clubs participated; two from St. Kitts, Blue Marlin Swim Academy and Paradise Inn Swimming Academy, and two from Nevis, SwimRite and Bring It Swim Team. In total, there were approximately 35 swimmers.

The purpose of the time trials is to help identify the best possible team to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the OECS Swimming Championships. According to the SKNAF, in addition to performance, overall skill, consistency, and sportsmanship are key factors in team selection.

In a Facebook post, the SKNFA extended thanks to dedicated officials.

They said,

A huge thank you to our dedicated officials — Annelise Leibbrandt, Garfield Virgo, Shawndae Cameron, and Kyle McEachnie — for their time and commitment.

Special thanks also to Montpelier Plantation for their continued support of aquatics in the Federation and for providing the pool for today’s event.

The 33rd OECS Swimming Championships will be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines from November 7-9, 2025 at the Shewsbury Aquatic Center. The regional event will feature over 150 swimmers from nine Eastern Caribbean nations.

