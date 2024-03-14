New fee structure for health services, new hospital pharmacy policy to take effect in Nevis on April 15

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 11, 2024)- Effective April 15, 2024 the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be implementing a new fee structure at the Alexandra Hospital and other government health facilities, as well as a new policy relating to the hospital pharmacy.

This was recently announced by Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance.

“We have, as promised in our Budget, been in the process now, in fact it has taken us well over a year, to engage in a comprehensive review of fees that are charged throughout our health services…and we intend to introduce a new fee structure within the health services as of April 15, 2024, so we are giving adequate notice.

“There will be an increase in some cases and an introduction of some fees within the hospital and some public health services,” he disclosed, pointing out that presently the decades-old fee of $20 per day with three meals at the Alexandra Hospital still applies.

Persons using these services should call the Ministry of Health to familiarize themselves with the new fee structure.

The Premier also disclosed that the government will be implementing a new policy, similar to that which applies on St. Kitts, where the pharmacy at the Alexandra Hospital will only fill prescriptions generated from a public health facility.

Government-run facilities include the Alexandra Hospital, the Flamboyant Nursing Home, health centres, Nevis Eye Clinic, Nevis Dental Unit, and the Behavioral Health and Wellness Centre.

“As you know, medication provided at the hospital is heavily subsidized and what is currently happening in Nevis is that there has been a breakdown in the system so that our hospital is being asked to fill prescriptions no matter where they come from, including prescriptions from St. Kitts and private doctors.”

Premier Brantley continued, “We’re dispensing on average 1000 prescriptions monthly; of that number up to 45 percent are generated by private physicians. This is creating a number of problems, one- the cost to the NIA, two- the private pharmacies are now complaining and saying that because of our practice it is putting them out of business and that clearly is not how the system is designed to be.”

Effective April 15, 2024, the Alexandra Hospital pharmacy will only accept prescriptions written on government health facilities’ prescription pads and scripts must bear the facility’s stamp.

The Alexandra Hospital pharmacy will continue to fill prescriptions from private facilities up until the new policy takes effect.

Premier Brantley said it is expected there will be an adjustment period for members of the public but asked the public’s understanding in the circumstances.

Meantime the Nevis Island Administration continues its investment thrust, expanding and improving the services available at the island’s public health facilities.

