CWI STRENGTHENS PARTNERSHIPS WITH ST. KITTS & NEVIS: PM DREW COMMENDS…

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently convened a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins. The meeting underscored a collective commitment to advancing cricketing initiatives within the Caribbean region.

President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Drew to explore ongoing collaborations and future opportunities aimed at enhancing cricketing prospects and fostering regional cooperation. The meeting served as a platform to strengthen the relationship between CWI and the Government of Saint Kitts & Nevis, emphasizing shared values in promoting sports excellence and youth development.

In acknowledgement of the partnership, Prime Minister Drew remarked,

“We are honoured to host the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments, events that highlight the vibrancy and passion for cricket in our nation. It’s a testament to our commitment to promoting sports excellence and fostering regional cooperation. I take immense pride in witnessing the remarkable achievements of our young athletes across various sporting disciplines. It’s truly inspiring to see our youth excel in sports, knowing that the lessons they learn on the field extend far beyond the boundaries of the game.”

President Shallow expressed his enthusiasm for the burgeoning cricketing talent within the region, stating,

“This meeting signifies a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to nurture cricketing talent and strengthen partnerships within the Caribbean community. We are committed to working closely with the Government of Saint Kitts & Nevis, particularly through Minister Duggins’ Sports Ministry, to provide opportunities for our young cricketers to thrive and excel on the international stage.”

His words underscored a resolute dedication to cultivating a supportive ecosystem where talent can be honed and celebrated, paving the way for the next generation of cricketing stars to emerge from the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Drew then highlighted,

“Speaking specifically about cricket, I take this opportunity to shine a spotlight on two exceptional individuals who have been making waves in this field: Jahzara Claxton and Mikyle Louis.” He further added, “Jahzara Claxton has become synonymous with excellence, not just locally, but regionally and internationally. She has carved out a name for herself as a standout member of the Barbados Royals Women and the West Indies Female Under-19 cricket teams. Jahzara’s distinction as the first female from the Leeward Islands to earn selection to the West Indies Under-19 squad is a testament to her unwavering commitment and talent. Her positive influence extends beyond the cricket pitch, which is why I have appointed her as the Youth Board Member on Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee, where she advocates for the well-being of our young people.”

Prime Minister Drew continued,

“Equally deserving of recognition is Mikyle Louis, a 23-year-old Kittitian cricketer whose recent debut in the West Indies Regional Cricket Championship at Warner Park left an indelible mark. Mikyle’s remarkable achievement of scoring consecutive centuries, with scores of 113 and 130 on the second and third days of the tournament, speaks to his skill, dedication, and determination. I applaud him wholeheartedly for his outstanding performance.”

In his closing remarks, President Shallow stated

“I wish to commend the cricket administrators in St. Kitts and Nevis, who have been pivotal in growing the sport over the years. Amongst these is my predecessor, Mr. Ricky Skerritt, an outstanding son of the soil of St. Kitts & Nevis. He has not only served his homeland but has also served in multiple capacities in West Indies cricket, including his current role as Chairman of the Coolidge Cricket Ground – the home of West Indies cricket. Other notable administrators are Dennis Phillip, Carlisle Powell, and Denrick Liburd.”

In conclusion, Prime Minister Drew emphasized,

“The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in our young people. While sports undoubtedly play a significant role in this investment, we also recognize the importance of nurturing their abilities to make positive contributions to nation-building.”

