Mottley congratulates new St Kitts and Nevis PM Dr Terrance Drew

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has congratulated Dr Terrence Drew, who on Friday led the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) to victory in the general elections.

The SKNLP won six of the 11 contested seats on St. Kitts.

Below is the full statement from Mottley:

Today, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend hearty congratulations to Dr Terrance Drew and his St Kitts Nevis Labour Party on their victory at the polls on Friday.

I am delighted to be able to welcome you, Dr Drew, to the fold of Caribbean leaders and trust that your every decision will be grounded in the motto of your party — “For The Good That We Can Do”, bearing always in mind that ours is a true labour of love, where daily we are required to put the welfare of those we serve above our own.

You take over leadership of the twin-island federation at a time when our region is facing unprecedented challenges, many of them not of our making, but almost every one of them impacting equally our people in the various nations of this region — in too many instances with devastating consequences.

Your fresh voice, intellectual and professional input, and background as a community activist, when added to the discussion at the CARICOM table, can only redound to the benefit of Caribbean people everywhere.

May I also take this time to congratulate the people of St Kitts and Nevis for once again showing to the world that in this region we hold dear democracy and the institutions and instruments that sustain it.

Through your free exercise of the vote and the peaceful transition to a new regime, all of which occurred without so much as a ripple on the waters of our political stability, the Caribbean remains a shining light and a model for the world.

Be assured of the support of the Government and people of Barbados as we work together for the betterment of all our people.

Congratulations!