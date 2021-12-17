NEW COURT ANNEX NAMED IN HONOUR OF HIS EXCELLENCY SIR S.W. TAPLEY SEATON

Source: SKNIS

The new Court Annex at the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial and Legal Complex, which was officially opened on December 14, now bears the name of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Governor-General, a prominent lawyer who served as the first Attorney-General after the Federation gained its Independence in 1983, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris commended the Governor-General during the dedication ceremony on December 14.

“I deem it a singular honour to approve and witness the naming of this Annex in honour of the venerable Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, who has served his country and people with remarkable honour, humility and distinction. He has been a high source of inspiration to me and so many of us in St. Kitts and Nevis and around the region,” said Prime Minister Harris. “He needs no public pronouncement because the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton has almost been there everywhere in terms of the judicial undertakings in our country and in the region. He had the distinction of being chosen way back then, a young man, as the Attorney-General of the Independent country of St. Kitts and Nevis, but importantly, he had served in a prior administration,” he said. “So, it shows then that the public confidence in his character, in his ability to rise to the standard of nation-building, was well good and intact.”

Dr. Harris described His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S.W Tapley Seaton as one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most meritorious citizens.

“As Attorney General, and now as Governor-General, Sir Tapley’s patience in dealing with his staff, his colleagues, and others made its own indelible positive mark. His contributions to the practice of law and the administration of justice in the State also speak eloquently for themselves. Not only was he President of the St. Kitts Nevis Bar Association, President of the Rotary Club, Vice President of the OECS Bar Association, and later its President, but he was always on “standby” to fit any civic slot which developed and which needed high-level professional attention. So, we thank you Sir Tapley for all you have done and all that you will do in the future,” the Prime Minister said.

Important to note, Prime Minister Harris indicated that the Governor-General is the son of former Senator William A. Seaton who so ably represented St. Kitts Nevis and Anguilla when he served as a Member of the Senate of the West Indies Federation from 1958 to 1962. He is also the younger brother of Ms. Margaret Foreman, one of the leading legal minds in the Federation.