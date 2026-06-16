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NEVLEC ISSUES PRESS STATEMENT AFTER UPROAR ABOUT ELECTRICITY BILLS

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
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By: T. Chapman

Increased Electricity Bills – Days after customers vented about increased electricity bills across social media, NEVLEC issued a press statement on Tuesday addressing customers concerns.

According to Nevlec, they took a decision to reintroduce the Fuel Surcharge to domestic customers and adjust the Fuel Surcharge for commercial customers, effective June 2026 due to increase fuel costs.

For the current billing period, the calculated Fuel Surcharge is $0.79/kWh, however, to reduce the immediate impact on domestic customers, the Fuel Surcharge will be applied at a rate of $0.69/kWh while Commercial customers will be billed in accordance with the applicable Fuel Surcharge calculation.

Nevlec advised that the Fuel Surcharge is not a fixed charge and may vary depending on the fuel price.

This is intended to be a temporary measure and will be revisited once fuel prices stabilize. NEVLEC will continue to monitor fuel costs and review the Fuel Surcharge accordingly.

The surcharge will help NEVLEC to recover a portion of the increased fuel cost.

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