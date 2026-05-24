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Nevisian Sports Commentator Trevor Chapman expresses Condolences on The Passing of Sports Commentator Jeff Charles

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Trevor Chapman

Dominica has lost a pioneer in broadcasting, Mr Jeff Charles.

Charles was one of the most exciting Cricket commentators in the 1960’s and early 1970’s in the West Indies who served local and regional cricket commentary with distinction.

I am truly saddened to learn of his passing. I do extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, his friends, the cricket fraternity locally and regionally as well as the citizenry of Dominica .

May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace and Rise In Glory.

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