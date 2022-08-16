Nevisian Lyhte Browne Named Vice-Captain of Leewards U-15 Team

… Amoree Jones, Krishna Girdharj get nod

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board on Monday announced the Leeward Islands U15 squad for the upcoming regional U15 tournament to be held in Grenada.

Nevisian Lyhte Browne has been named as the vice-captain of the team. The team will be led by Matthew Miller, who hails from Antigua.

Two other Nevisians were selected in the squad. They are Amoree Jones and Krishna Girdharj. Four Kittitian players were also named in the team. They are: Jaheem Clarke, Eirette Richards, Sachin Saunders and Kunal Tilokani.

National J’Quan Athanaze who lives in Antigua also made the team.

The Regional U15 tournament will be held from August 18 – 28 in Grenada.

Leeward Islands U15 squad: Matthew Miller (captain), Lyhte Browne (vice-captain), Etan David, Tenzes Francis, Anthony Pierre, J’Quan Athanze, Sachin Saunders, Eirette Richards, Kunal Tilokani, Jathan Edward, Jaheem Clarke, Tayarie Tonge, Amoree Jones.