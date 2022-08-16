Four Kittitians In Leewards U15 Team

By: T. Chapman

Four Kittitian youngsters have been selected to represent the Leeward Islands U15 team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies U15 tournament which will be held in Grenada.

The cricketers are Jaheem Clarke, Eirette Richards, Sachin Saunders and Kunal Tilokani.

The players were selected to the team after participating in two practice matches in Antigua over the weekend and the team was finalized on Monday.

The Cricket West Indies U15 tournament will be held from August 18 to 28 in Grenada.