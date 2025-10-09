Nevis Showcased on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac as Island Strengthens Position as Global Film Destination

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 09, 2025) – Nevis will soon take center stage in the upcoming episodes of Season 10 of the hit U.S. reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac, after the cast recently filmed their latest getaway trip on the island.

Season 10 premiered on Bravo on October 05, and episode one offered a sneak peek into the tropical adventures of Giselle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and the rest of the cast.

While staying at a luxury private villa at the world-renowned Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the reality TV stars were seen playing steelpans, sailing, sampling local cuisine, touring the island’s scenic sites, and engaging warmly with locals. Viewers will also spot appearances by a local soca artist, steel pan players, and hospitality staff featured throughout the episodes.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV and are available for streaming on Apple TV and other platforms.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said he is pleased that the government’s ongoing efforts to position Nevis as a premier destination for film and television production are bearing fruit.

He noted that Nevis offers an ideal combination of natural beauty and professional support services, making it increasingly attractive to international producers.

Local hospitality staff captured onscreen during the filming of Season 10 episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac in Nevis

“These films and shows prominently showcase various locations across Nevis, including our hotels, villas, natural landscapes, and coastal scenery, providing valuable international exposure and future tourism potential,” Premier Brantley said, adding that such projects “bring significant worldwide attention to the island.”

Nevis has recently hosted several international productions, including feature films by UK-based MSR Media, high-fashion photo shoots, an international romance feature by U.S.-based OCTET Productions, a documentary, and an upcoming romance film from U.S.-based Five16 Films.

Premier Brantley said the NIA continues to strengthen the island’s film sector.



“We have set up our film commission. We have passed legislation in the Nevis Island Assembly, and I am pleased to say that The Location Guide UK, a locations website and digital newsletter, has just featured Nevis for the second time this year, naming Nevis among the emerging and lesser-known film destinations globally.

“So we’re getting attention, we’re getting traction, and that is what we’re seeking to do.”

With its growing reputation as a picturesque, film-friendly destination, Nevis continues to attract international filmmakers and producers eager to capture the island’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, and welcoming spirit.

END

Related