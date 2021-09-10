Photo: Dr. Almesha Richardson-Campbell

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 10, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Educator and innovator, Dr. Almesha Richardson-Campbell, who is the Assistant Vice President for Research and Economic Development/Director for Technology Transfer and Commercialization at US-based Jackson State University (JSU), will deliver the featured address at this year’s Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series.



At Jackson State University, Dr. Richardson-Campbell provides support for the overall direction of the Division of Research and Economic Development, which includes Sponsored Programmes, Grants and Contracts Administration, Research Compliance, Federal Relations, and Technology Transfer and Commercialization. Additionally, she co-conceptualized and created the JSU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship which houses the XR Academy, Makerspace (3D printing and prototyping), Learning Collaboratory, eSports Academy, production room and more.



Dr. Richardson-Campbell recently made history by becoming the first black person and the first from an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to be elected to the Board of the Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM). The AUTM is described as a nonprofit organization that aims to educate, promote and inspire professionals to support the development of academic research that changes the world and drives innovation forward.



Raised in Newton Ground, St. Kitts, Dr. Richardson-Campbell received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, her Master’s degree in Mass Communications, and her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Public Policy and Administration from Jackson State University.



The 2021 Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, which will be a virtual event with limited seating capacity, will take place live from the conference room of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, starting at 6:00pm.



-30-