Nevis Premier to host monthly press conference April 28

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis (file photo)
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 21, 2022) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will host his monthly press conference on Thursday April 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters of national interest. Members of the press will have the opportunity to field questions.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.

