DR MARCUS NATTA APPOINTED AS NEW CABINET SECRETARY

Dr. Marcus L. Natta is the new Cabinet Secretary to the Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During a brief ceremony held earlier this morning (August 22), Dr. Marcus L. Natta recited the Oath of Secrecy as he was introduced as the new Secretary to the Federal Cabinet.

The Cabinet is meeting today formally for the first time as the Cabinet Secretary is now in place.

Dr. Natta recently held the post of Science and Research Manager at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards.