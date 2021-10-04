Nevis Island Assembly revises Order Paper for October 05 sitting

Photo caption: The Nevis Island Assembly in session with Hon. Farrel Smithen President of the Assembly presiding (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 04, 2021) — Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly Ms. Myra Williams issued an amendment to the Order Paper which was circulated on October 01, 2021, ahead of the assembly sitting at Hamilton House in Chambers on Tuesday October 05, 2021.

According to the revised Order Paper, under the Public Business segment of the proceedings, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and Environment will move the first, second and third readings of the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill when passed will amend the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Ordinance, Chapter 6.09 (N) and for matters related thereto or connected therewith.

Under the same segment, Minister Brand will also seek leave to withdraw the Nevis Building Contractors Registration Bill, 2021 which had its first reading at the July 13, 2021 sitting.

The Physical Planning Minister will also move the first, second and third readings of the Nevis Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill, 2021.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance will move the second and third readings of the Nevis International Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021. That Bill had its first reading during the July 13th sitting of the Assembly.

Under the Introduction of Bills and First Readings, Mr. Brantley, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis International Banking Bill, 2021, while Minister Brand will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Contractors Registration and Regulation Bill, 2021.

