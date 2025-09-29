Nevis Island Assembly President Michelle Slack-Clarke to Serve on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Body

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2025) – President of the Nevis Island Assembly, Honourable Michelle Slack-Clarke, has accepted a nomination to serve on the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Body as one of three representatives for the Caribbean, the Americas, and the Atlantic (CAA) region.

The announcement was made during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on September 25. Addressing members, Mrs. Slack-Clarke underscored the importance of the island’s connection to the broader Commonwealth network.

“As a law-making body in the Commonwealth, we are a branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and a part of the regional body which represents the Caribbean, the Americas, and the Atlantic region,” she said. “As your president, I accepted a nomination to serve as one of the three representatives from the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic (CAA) region on the executive body of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which is vested with the authority and power to control and manage the Association.”

Her appointment comes ahead of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), which will be hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the CPA Barbados Branch in Bridgetown from October 5 to 12, 2025. The conference, themed “The Commonwealth: A Global Partner,” will feature the CPA General Assembly, CPC workshops, meetings of the CPA Executive Committee, and several specialized forums, including the 41st CPA Small Branches Conference and the 9th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference.

Mrs. Slack-Clarke’s new role follows her participation in the 47th CPA Regional Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic (CAA) Region, held earlier this month in Nassau, The Bahamas. The event, under the theme “Deepening of Regional Democracy – An Independent Parliament,” brought together over 80 delegates, including Speakers and Members of Parliament, who explored key issues such as gender-sensitive legislation, climate change, and budgeting.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association continues to play a vital role in promoting parliamentary democracy and good governance across its member states. Through conferences, workshops, online courses, and publications, the CPA works to strengthen parliamentary practice and uphold the highest values and principles of the Commonwealth.

Mrs. Slack-Clarke’s appointment is expected to enhance Nevis’ visibility within the Commonwealth while strengthening the region’s voice on the global stage.

