NEARLY 200 HOMES COMPLETED OR IN PROGRESS AS NHC SECURES MORE LAND FOR FAMILIES IN NEED

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 03, 2025 (SKNIS): The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has announced plans to accelerate home construction for families through what officials are calling the Renaissance Project.



The project incorporates ongoing construction of houses at Stapleton, Harry Phipps, Ottley’s and Sandy Point.



A team from NHC recently visited various sites under construction, including the housing project at Harry Phipps, where 10 two-bedroom houses are being erected. Davina Shoulette, Assistant Technical Manager at NHC, noted that work began on July 14, 2025, and is being carried out by four contractors. The structures are in different stages of construction.





“Some houses they’re at stage three, some are still at stage two or stage one,” she stated. “Stage one is the footing, the foundation. Stage two is running the base walls, stage three is running the superstructure.”



The construction of nineteen homes in Stapleton is also proceeding well. Jonelle Rawlins, NHC’s General Manager, said that additional land has been secured and cleared for additional housing projects.



“We also have construction that will be starting at Gillard’s Meadow. There is another set of lots that we are going to clear in Newton Ground, as well as in Sandy Point. So construction will be happening all over [the country], and we are actually awaiting more land in different areas to start cleaning and clearing to start construction,” Ms. Rawlins indicated.



The general manager said that NHC has continued to meet the mandate to provide homes for lower-income families.



“We have already constructed two buildings on East Street, and we are about to demolish some existing structures to start another building in the last quarter of this year,” said Ms. Rawlins. “We are now doing West Street, and we are now going up to the second floor. That building will be four storeys and we have already built-out the first floor. We are almost at 200 homes completed and [under construction], and that does not include the ones I mentioned in Gillard’s Meadow, Newton Ground, nor Sandy Point.”



She added that NHC is committed to raising standards and sincerely thanked the corporation’s team for their support in managing the projects and embracing the vision.

-30-

Related