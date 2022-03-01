Nevis HPU to observe World Obesity Day with road relay

Photo caption: Ms. Shevanee Nisbett, Senior Health Educator in the Nevis Health Promotion Unit

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 01, 2022) — World Obesity Day will be observed worldwide on Thursday, March 04, and in Nevis, the Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health plans to mark the occasion with a road relay in Charlestown dubbed “A Fun Run in the Sun” on March 03, 2022.

Ms. Shevanee Nisbett, Senior Health Educator at the unit, says the event which will be held under the international theme “Everybody needs to act” and the local sub theme “Passing the baton of good health” is about urging persons to get moving.

“This relay is geared towards encouraging the general public to exercise and get active, and this is one of the ways that we can control and prevent obesity which is one of the risk factors for [non-communicable diseases] NCDs, which is a big problem in health here on the island,” she said.

The road relay is the second of its kind. The first was staged in 2021 in which the Information Technology (IT) Department emerged winners.

The relay will commence 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Best Buy Supermarket. Ms. Nisbett provided details for the route from the beginning to the end.

There are five legs to the relay. The first leg of the relay is from Best Buy Supermarket to the Charlestown Police Station. The second leg is from the Charlestown Police Station to the Theodore L. Hobson Court Building. The third leg is from the court house to the Iron Shed which would be going on to the pier, and the fourth leg will be from the Iron Shed going along the Samuel Hunkins Drive to the intersection of Main Street and Crosses Alley. The fifth leg is along Main Street ending at the bust of The Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel.

The senior health educator also spoke of the preparations and the team’s mood leading up to the road race.

“It’s going to be exciting because we have eight participating teams and everybody is excited. They are all teasing each other, and so it’s going to be exciting…

The eight participating teams are Nevis Postal Services; Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC); Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary schools combined team of staff members; Inland Revenue Department; Alexandra Hospital; Ministry of Agriculture; Four Seasons Resort, Nevis; and Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (Nevis Division).

“We are all excited to see who’s going to be the winner because we have a few athletes, we have a few non athletes and then we have persons who just want to participate for a good cause,” she said.

Ms. Nisbett thanked the event sponsors and expressed gratitude to them for making the event a reality. They are major sponsor Taiwan ICDF, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Bulls’ Gym, Catch It Restaurant and Grill, 5 Trees Bar and Lounge, Kaiso Bar and Lounge, Runway Grill, Oasis Bar and Lounge, Tropical Boost Smoothies, God’s Creation, and LBW Bakery Deli and Bar.

She also encouraged the public to be a part of the event.

“You can come and cheer on and encourage persons who you’d like to see win or even persons in your department, and you could go anywhere along the stretch of Charlestown where the relay will be taking place.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be quick. Last year, it was really quick, and we would also like to big up our winners for last year which would be the IT Department. IT is not taking part this year because they want to be retired winners, and so we want to see who’s going to win this year,” Ms. Nisbett said.

