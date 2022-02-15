Nevis Health Promotion Unit hosts Valentine’s Day safe sex promotion

Photo caption: (L-r) Mrs. Nadine Carty-Caines, HIV/AIDS Programme Coordinator; and Ms. Oceana Oloughlin, Health Educator both of the Nevis Health Promotion Unit at the War Memorial in Charlestown at their Valentines’ Day safe sex promotion on February 14, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 14, 2022) — In its continued fight against HIV/AIDS, the Nevis Health Promotion Unit (HPU) is hosting an open-air activity on February 14, 2022, at the War Memorial in Charlestown dubbed “Protect your Pleasure this Valentine’s Day: Make your love… safe love.”

Ms. Oceana Oloughlin, Health Educator at the unit, explained that the overall theme for the event is safe sex.

“The aim of this event is to promote safe sex, and safe sex is the best sex knowing that safe sex prevents [sexually transmitted diseases] STDs as well as unplanned pregnancy.

Photo caption: Patrons at the Nevis Health Promotion Unit’s safe sex promotion at the War Memorial in Charlestown on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022

“So meet us here at the Charlestown Memorial Square where we got you in the ‘Safe Sex Department.’ Protect your pleasure this Valentine’s Day and make your love safe love,” she said.

Mrs. Nadine Carty-Caines, HIV/AIDS Coordinator at the HPU noted that Valentine’s Day is an international celebration of love and they want to remind the public to celebrate safely.

“We are here to remind persons that they should protect their pleasure, and by doing that we are offering a little package. It includes condoms, lubes and some secret messages and a little treat inside of that package just to remind you that in loving one another that you must also remember to get tested for HIV/AIDS and other [sexually transmitted infections] STIs, and to make sure to use a condom every time you have sex and to use it correctly.

Photo caption: The Nevis Health Promotion Team at the War Memorial in Charlestown at their Valentines’ Day safe sex promotion on February 14, 2022

“Today we will have some demonstrations and we also have questions that would be asked, and if you have a correct answer, you get a little treat for your special night. We just want to remind persons that love continues 365 days of the year and so, therefore, remember to protect your pleasure. Love is safety,” she said.

Mrs. Carty-Caines used the opportunity to thank the Health Promotion team for “doing an awesome job as usual.” She also extended gratitude to the people of Nevis who continue to support activities the HPU hosts.

