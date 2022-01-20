PRIME MINISTER HARRIS COMMENDS PM MOTTLEY ON HER PARTY’S LANDSLIDE ELECTORAL VICTORY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 20, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended congratulations to his colleague the Honourable Mia Mottley on her Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) landslide electoral victory.



The Barbados Labour Party defeated the opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) by winning all 30 seats in the January 19, 2022 General Elections.



“Winning all 30 seats is by no means an easy feat. This landslide victory is an indication of the confidence the good people of Barbados have in you and your Barbados Labour Party’s ability to deliver a brighter future,” Prime Minister Harris said.



Wednesday’s result marked an improvement of the 29 seats the BLP won in the 2018 elections.

-30-

