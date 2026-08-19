Nevis Disaster Management Department Hosts Hurricane Awareness Drive 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (August 18, 2026) – As the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches its peak period, the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) is stepping up its public education and preparedness efforts across Nevis with a Hurricane Awareness Drive 2026 from August 16 to 22.



The Hurricane Awareness Drive, being held under the theme “Preparedness Starts With You”, began on Sunday, August 16, with Climate and Disaster Communications Ambassadors visiting churches across the island. During presentations, the ambassadors highlighted household emergency plans, emergency kits, official alerts, shelters, evacuation considerations and support for individuals who may need additional assistance.



The NDMD says faith communities are trusted partners in preparedness, helping to ensure practical and accurate information reaches families through familiar and respected community settings.



The initiative continued on Monday, August 17, with a public awareness drive at the War Memorial in Charlestown.



Zoe Bendito, Communications Officer at the NDMD, said the activity forms part of the 2026 hurricane awareness drive and includes collaboration with the St. Kitts-Nevis Red Cross.



The Red Cross conducted CPR and first aid demonstrations, including information on essential first aid kit contents, basic first aid procedures and CPR techniques. NDMD ambassadors also engaged fisherfolk, vendors, business owners, commuters and other members of the public about their hurricane preparations.



The awareness activities continue on Tuesday, August 18, with business outreach and preparedness messages to businesses.



Wednesday, August 19, will feature a community symposium at Hickman’s Ground with Ambassadors, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members and Mercy Corps.



Thursday, August 20, will focus on youth and digital outreach, including a video challenge, an appearance on Nevis Television (NTv) at 11 a.m. and radio at 5 p.m.



On Friday, August 21, the Department will host an island-wide caravan, with the campaign concluding at Memorial Square.



The week of activities concludes on Saturday, August 22, with faith-based preparedness activities and visits to Seventh-day Adventist churches.



The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30. August through October generally accounts for the majority of tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic.



According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) updated 2026 Atlantic hurricane season outlook, the season is now expected to be below normal. NOAA forecasts 7 to 13 named storms, including the two systems already recorded, with 2 to 6 expected to become hurricanes and up to two reaching major hurricane strength.



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