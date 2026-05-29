Nevis Department of Gender Affairs participates in Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026 activities



NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 28, 2026)- The following is a press release from the Department of Gender Affairs:



Together for a Period-Friendly World: Recognising Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026



On 28th May, organisations and advocates around the world will come together to recognise Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme “Together for a Period-Friendly World.” Coordinated by WASH United, the campaign calls on governments, organisations, schools, workplaces, communities and individuals to work together to create a world where menstruation is accepted as normal and no longer stigmatised.



A period-friendly world is one where women and girls can manage menstruation safely, confidently and with dignity, and where menstruation is recognised as an important health, education and gender equality issue.



The campaign highlights five key areas that countries and communities can explore to build a period[1]friendly world:



• Creating a period-friendly social environment where menstruation is openly discussed and



free from shame and stigma;



• Ensuring period education so that girls and boys receive accurate information about



menstruation from an early age;



• Improving access to period products that are safe, effective, affordable and accessible;



• Providing period-friendly bathrooms that support safe and dignified menstrual



management; and



• Strengthening menstrual health services, including access to trained healthcare



professionals, diagnosis, treatment and support for menstrual health conditions.





Since 2023, Lake Health and Wellbeing, the Advancement of Children Foundation and the Nevis Department of Gender Affairs, have been implementing a Menstrual Health Education Programme utilising an adapted training session developed by WASH United. Additional collaborators have included UNICEF Eastern Caribbean and the Ministry of Education.



The programme has involved trained menstrual health educators delivering sessions in schools and communities to ensure that girls and boys are provided with accurate information about menstruation. The initiative aims to tackle stigma, misinformation and lack of awareness, ensuring that girls are prepared for this important phase of puberty while helping boys develop understanding and compassion so they can become supportive allies for women and girls.



Saros Hendrickson, Director of the Nevis Department of Gender Affairs, said:



“Menstrual health is not just a women’s issue; it is a public health, education and human dignity issue. Creating a period-friendly world requires all of us to challenge stigma, improve education and ensure that women and girls have the support and resources they need to manage their menstrual health safely and confidently. We are proud to partner on this important initiative and remain committed to supporting women and girls throughout Nevis and St. Kitts.”



Abi Begho, Programme Director at Lake Health and Wellbeing, said:



“Through our Menstrual Health Education Programme, we are working to ensure that young people receive accurate information about menstruation and feel comfortable speaking up about menstrual health issues. Menstrual Hygiene Day provides an important opportunity for all sectors of society to come together to create lasting change.”



To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, Lake Health and Wellbeing and the Nevis Department of Gender Affairs will host a webinar entitled “Supporting Women and Girls’ Menstrual Health at Home, at Work, in School and in the Community”, featuring key stakeholders who will explore practical ways to support menstrual health and wellbeing. In addition, both organisations will be participating in radio discussions and social media awareness activities throughout the month.



Members of the public are encouraged to look out for these activities and join the conversation as we work together to create a more period-friendly world.



End

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