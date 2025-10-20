Nevis Defeats St. Kitts by 45 Runs in Warm-Up Ahead of Leeward Islands Tournament

Team Nevis secured a confident 45-run victory over St. Kitts in a competitive warm-up match ahead of the upcoming Leeward Islands Tournament scheduled to begin later this week.



Batting first, Nevis posted a total of 196 all out in 42.4 overs. Jamie Cornelius led the charge with a composed 34 runs, while Ross Powell (25), Tajari Clarke (22), and B.G.B. Sharma (22 not out) made valuable contributions down the order. Extras also played a part, with 31 runs coming from wides and no-balls.



St. Kitts’ bowlers put in a disciplined effort, with Clayton Skeete producing an excellent spell to claim 5 wickets for 30 runs. He was supported by Kunal Tilokani (2/29) and Tarig Newman (2/26), who kept the Nevis batsmen in check for much of the innings.



In reply, St. Kitts managed 151 all out in 42 overs. Despite promising knocks from MiKyle Louis 37 and De-Antre Drew 37, the Nevis bowlers maintained control throughout the innings. Onaje Amory was outstanding with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 25 runs, while Jaden Carmichael also with 4 wickets for 35 and Akadianto Willet picked up1 wicket.



Nevis’ all-round performance provided the perfect tune-up heading into the regional tournament, showing strength in both batting depth and bowling consistency



Final Scores:



Nevis: 196 all out (42.4 overs)





St. Kitts: 151 all out (42 overs)

Result: Nevis won by 45 runs





Sat 25th, Oct

Antigua & Barbuda vs St. Maarten – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Saint Kitts vs Montserrat – Warner Park Stadium

Nevis vs Anguilla – Conaree Cricket Ground

Sun 26th, Oct

Antigua & Barbuda vs Nevis – Conaree Cricket Ground

Saint Kitts vs St. Maarten – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Anguilla vs Montserrat – Warner Park Stadium

Mon 27th, Oct

Antigua & Barbuda vs Anguilla – Warner Park Stadium

Saint Kitts vs Nevis – Conaree Cricket Ground

St. Maarten vs Montserrat – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Wed 29th – Thur 30th, Oct

Antigua & Barbuda vs Montserrat – Conaree Cricket Ground

Saint Kitts vs Anguilla – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Nevis vs St. Maarten – Warner Park Stadium

Fri 31st, Oct – Sat 1st, Nov

Antigua & Barbuda vs Saint Kitts – Warner Park Stadium

St. Maarten vs Anguilla – Conaree Cricket Ground

Nevis vs Montserrat – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

