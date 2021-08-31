Lifeless Body Found in Bath Village

The lifeless body of a man was found late Sunday evening.

The victim, who was identified as 39-year-old Wilson Dore was found partially clothed in Bath Village at about 7:30 p.m. on August 29, 2021.

Dore was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.