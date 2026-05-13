Nevis’ Agriculture Minister Commends Anguilla’s Successful Agri Fest 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 13, 2026)- Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, has praised the Government of Anguilla and organisers of Agri Fest 2026 for staging what he described as an impressive and well-executed showcase of the island’s agricultural sector and commitment to food security.

Hon. Evelyn attended the agricultural exhibition on Friday, May 08, accompanied by Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Rhosyll Gaskell, and Director of Agriculture, Mr. Randy Elliott.

According to Hon. Evelyn, Anguilla’s use of modern technology and innovative farming practices was particularly noteworthy given the island’s dry climate conditions.

“It was quite impressive. Anguilla has been very dry over the years so they are using quite a lot of technology in terms of their production and it was an excellent showing. I was impressed with the quality of produce that I saw, with the attendance, with the participation and I think it augurs well for them to grow that event in the future.”

He congratulated Anguilla’s Ministry of Natural Resources and all stakeholders involved in the event, noting that the exhibition highlighted the island’s determination to advance agricultural development despite longstanding environmental challenges.

The Agriculture Minister extended special commendations to Anguilla’s outgoing Director of Agriculture, Mr. William Vanterpool, whose retirement is expected shortly after years of dedicated service to the sector, noting that Agri Fest 2026 was a fitting culmination of Mr. Vanterpool’s tenure. He also praised the organising team for delivering a memorable and impactful event that bodes well for the future growth of agriculture in Anguilla.

Held under the theme “Transforming Local Food Systems to Feed the Future,” Agri Fest 2026 brought together farmers, fishers, stakeholders and supporters in a celebration of local agriculture and community resilience.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from agricultural leaders, government officials and tourism representatives, all of whom underscored the importance of strengthening local food systems and supporting sustainable agricultural development for future generations. Patrons also enjoyed a range of activities and attractions including cultural performances, food tastings and exhibitions highlighting local products, agricultural innovation and the richness of Anguilla’s farming community.

The Nevis delegation travelled to Anguilla following an invitation extended during Nevis’ 30th annual Agri Expo earlier this year, which was attended by a three-member contingent from Anguilla.

Minister Evelyn said the mutual visits reflect the spirit of regional cooperation and solidarity among neighbouring islands as they work collectively to strengthen food production and sustainability.

Nevis and Anguilla have already been engaged in ongoing high-level discussions aimed at establishing bilateral trade relations, particularly in the areas of fresh produce, fresh meats, Agro-processed products, and prawns, as both territories continue to pursue greater regional collaboration in agriculture and food security.

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