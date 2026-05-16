GOVERNMENT ENGAGES SENIORS IN EID SENSITISATION SESSIONS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 15, 2026 (SKNIS): Seniors across Saint Kitts are among the first stakeholder groups to be sensitised to the government’s new digital identity authentication project, which includes the rollout of an electronic identification (eID) card.



The public engagements began at the Earle Clarke Community Centre in Newtown on Monday, May 11, 2026, with participants of the Seniors’ Day Programme. Presentations were made by Nigel Carty, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Lyncia Dore, Change Manager, and Eric Haynes, Programme Manager in the Digital Transformation Unit. Edward Chen, Taiwan’s ICDF Project Manager, also shared with the group.



It was explained that the Digital Transformation Unit aims to ensure the Federation becomes more efficient by enhancing public and private sector services. The eID card was described as a secure, up-to-date digital identification that will be issued to citizens and residents. A powerful cryptographic technology is employed to safeguard user information, while the card is used to access services such as tax filing, voting, welfare applications and more.



The seniors were very engaged, asking questions on areas from usability and security to passport applications and online payments.



Christopher Roberts, 62, applauded the government for including seniors as part of the public sensitisation sessions. He noted the rapid changes in technology and welcomed the card’s proposed functionality.



“We want an ID that everywhere you go in the country is accepted, and there are no questions asked,” he stated. “I support this because I travel a lot and I do a lot of business, and I don’t like [needing] this lot of IDs. … I’m very satisfied with this new system, and I hope that we can have continued follow-up of this type of programme.”



Marilyn Cotton, 69, described the session as enlightening, noting that most persons her age don’t get involved in digital services. However, she strongly encouraged her peers and others in society to attend the information sessions.



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