Nelson Ald Stapleton Appointed General Manager of Nevis Electricity Company Ltd

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 26, 2026)- Nelson Ald Stapleton has been confirmed as the new General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC).



The announcement was made today by Premier of Nevis and Minister responsible for Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, during his monthly press conference.



“I feel happy to confirm that because Mr. Stapleton is a son of the soil- he’s from Cotton Ground, Nevis. He has had 20 years working with electricity, initially with NEVLEC, then he went to SKELEC[St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd.], and now he’s back at NEVLEC and we congratulate Ald Stapleton.”



Mr. Stapleton has been serving as Acting Transmission and Distribution Manager at NEVLEC since April 2021. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from DeVry College of New York and a Master’s degree in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies from Universidad Isabel I.



The Premier highlighted his administration’s commitment to empowering young and talented Nevisians.



“When I stand here as the Premier of Nevis and say to you that in Nevis we are investing in our people and in Nevis we see value in our and we see wherever possible the opportunity to promote our people so that they can take the commanding heights I the economy and in the activities on this island of Nevis this is yet another example. Of what we are seeking to do.”



Mr. Stapleton has played a key role in NEVLEC’s involvement in the Nevis Geothermal Project and has participated in several training opportunities internationally.



He will officially assume the role of General Manager on June 1, 2026.



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