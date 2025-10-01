NCCU Appoints New General Manager

PRESS RELEASE

The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Londy Esdaille as its new General Manager, effective 1st October, 2025.

Ms. Esdaille has devoted more than 25 years of service to the Credit Union, having served as Accountant, Head of Finance and Accounting Department, and most recently, as Acting General Manager. She brings to the role a wealth of financial expertise, proven leadership and a strong commitment to the co-operative values of service, trust, and community.

This appointment follows the retirement of Mr. George Sydney Newton, who served as General Manager for 31 years. The Board of Directors extends its heartfelt appreciation for his decades of dedicated leadership, which transformed the Credit Union into the strong and resilient institution it is today.

Board Chair Collin Walwyn noted:

“Ms. Esdaille’s appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in her vision, experience, and dedication to our members. At the same time, we salute the remarkable contribution of Mr. Newton, whose leadership has left a lasting legacy for the Credit Union and its members.”

The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and service under Ms. Esdaille’s leadership.

