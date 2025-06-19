National Under 23 Beach Volleyball Pairs to Make Debut on NORCECA Circuit

Basseterre, St. Kitts. June 18,2025. For the first time ever, St. Kitts and Nevis will be competing in the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Under 23 Beach Volleyball circuit. Two pairs, one female and one male, travelled to the Cayman Islands, for the tournament, which is scheduled for June 20-22, at Seven Mile Beach.

The female team features Jontel Hensley Phillip and Celina Alwani, under the guidance of coach Brenda Allen, while the male team comprises Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol, who are accompanied by coach Richard Swan.



The pairs’ participation in this event not only builds competitive experience but also allows the athletes to accumulate valuable regional ranking points.



The U23 tournament forms part of a broader competitive pathway that has already yielded success: the SKN men have qualified for the Junior Pan American Games in August, a historic achievement that traces its roots to this very structure.



Both teams have undergone consistent preparation through SKAVA’s weekly training program. The female pair recently competed in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in St. Kitts, June 6-8, as a final tune-up for this international outing. Bristol and Ward were also part of recent international competitions in the Dominican Republic and Paraguay, respectively.



“We are hopeful that both teams will perform well and finish in the top 8, securing strong regional rankings and representing St. Kitts and Nevis with pride,” a SKAVA spokesperson noted.



SKAVA extends its gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) and other stakeholders who continue to support the development of volleyball in the Federation. SKAVA also wishes the teams the very best in Grand Cayman.

