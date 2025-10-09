Hayden Walsh Jr to Represent Montserrat in Leeward Islands Tournament

By: T. Chapman

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. will represent Montserrat in the upcoming regional competition to be held in St Kitts.

Hayden Walsh Jr. declined his selection to represent Antigua and Barbuda in this year’s Leeward Islands mixed format tournament, opting instead to play for Montserrat.

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) released a statement thanking Walsh for his years of service and contributions to cricket in Antigua and Barbuda, while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The LICB mixed format tournament will see teams competing in both one-day and two-day competitions over a one-week period. The tournament is slated to be held in St. Kitts from October 25 to November 1, 2025.

