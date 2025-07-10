National Productivity Council Receives Instruments of Appointment

Local News

By: T. Chapman

Eight persons received their instruments of appointment to serve on the National Productivity Council.

They are; Sam Condor, Jeffrey Berry, Irvine Daniel, Farida Hobson, Kevin Barrett, Kevion Hodge-Huggins, Mark Wilkin, and Deshai Dore.

Former Minister Ambassador Sam Condor is expected to serve as chairman of the National Productivity Council.

The Oaths of Office were administered on Tuesday, 8th July 2025, by Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd at Government House.

The National Productivity Council is mandated to assess and address the factors influencing national productivity.

The council responsibilities include conducting in-depth analyses, formulating strategic recommendations, and designing and implementing training programmes aimed at improving workforce skills, efficiency, and overall national output.

The council is expected to play a key role in advancing sustainable economic growth and ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains competitive in an evolving global economy.

Federal Minister of Labour, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson was also present at the brief ceremony at Government House.

