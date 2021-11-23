Enchanted Princess Makes Inaugural Call to St. Kitts

Inaugural Call Of The Enchanted Princess To St. Kitts

BASSETERRE (23rd November, 2021): The Enchanted Princess made its inaugural call to St. Kitts today, November 23, 2021, at 9:00am, adding to the exciting roster of cruise calls for November.

“We are extremely privileged to welcome the captain, crew and passengers of the Enchanted Princess to St. Kitts during its inaugural voyage,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “This arrival, along with two additional ships arriving today to port, showcases our successful phased approach to rebuilding the cruise sector. We look forward to exciting upcoming months of cruise calls, offering passengers an authentic Caribbean experience that is one-of-a-kind in the region.”

The Enchanted Princess is a destination in itself with wide-ranging luxurious amenities, elevated culinary experiences and delightful activities. The cruise offers guests unparalleled service and exclusiveness for their home away from home.



The Enchanted Princess joins the Aida Luna and Seabourn Odyssey in port today. This week St. Kitts will also have a second Oasis class ship visit the island, Harmony of the Seas. This Royal Caribbean Cruise Line will arrive tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24. The first Oasis class ship of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Allure of the Seas, visited St. Kitts last Thursday, November 18th.

Cruise ship passengers are invited to explore the destination via “Travel Approved” bubble vaccinated tours and attraction sites. Passengers interact solely with fully vaccinated taxi/tour operators, attraction tour guides, seaport officials and cruise related personnel. The attraction sites include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

St. Kitts’ renowned Port Zante provides cruise passengers with a premium experience to shop freely in the open Port and enjoy the wide variety and diversity of crafts, jewelry, souvenirs, restaurants, bars and the casino. To maintain the integrity of the “Travel Approved” bubble, the public has been asked not to venture into these designated areas while the ship is in port.

During November, St. Kitts will receive 31 cruise calls with an estimated total of 72,163 passengers.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

#