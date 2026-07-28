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Local NewsSKN Politics

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 24, 2026 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
 
The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.
 
The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in Saint Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.
 
Copies of the Bills will be made available on the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service website (sknis.gov.kn) under the “Bills” section as soon as they are posted.
 
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