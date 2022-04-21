NAGICO DONATES COMPUTERS TO PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, April 21, 2022:​ Nagico Insurances donated 10 desktop computers to both the St. Paul’s and the Dr. William Connor Primary Schools on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The brief ceremony was held at Nagico’s Conference Room.

Branch manager Mr. Amit Mohabir articulated that this event highlights Nagico’s commitment to its corporate responsibilities.

“This event this afternoon as well as the many others we have done in the past, stands as a true testimony of Nagico’s commitment towards serving the people, providing exceptional service and giving back to community within the Federation. We hope that we can embark on other future initiatives geared towards developing youth and culture in the Federation; geared towards academic development, sporting development and the like,” expressed Mr. Mohabir.

Accepting the donations on behalf of the primary schools, Minister of Education Hon. Jonel Powell expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“Let me start by saying thank you. Thank you, thank you, for your generous donation of these computers to be used at the St. Paul’s Primary School as well as the Dr. William Connor Primary School. We know that more than any other time in our history we are relying more and more on technology in our schools,” he said.

Minister Powell commended Nagico Insurances for its partnership and commitment to the academic advancement of youth in the Federation.

“It is always good to see companies living up to their corporate responsibility and giving back. And as you spoke about service and the principles of service on which Nagico operates, obviously your service to country and community goes beyond just the products you offer and so we are truly grateful for your service to us,” Minister Powell said.