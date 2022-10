MV ELIZABETH C CREW CHARGED BY POLICE AND CUSTOMS 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2022 (RSCNPF): The five (5) crew members of the MV Elizabeth C who were taken into Police custody as a result of the recent major drug bust have been charged by both The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and The St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.

The Police have charged Desue Mc Farlang and Ronald Olliviere of Grenada, along with Peter Scotland, Saleem Ali, and Micheal Jack of Trinidad and Tobago for the offences of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply, Importation of Cannabis, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply, Possession of Cocaine and Importation of Cocaine.

Customs officials have charged the men for the offences of Fraudulent Evasion of Cannabis, Fraudulent Evasion of Cocaine, Concealment of Cannabis, Concealment of Cocaine and False Declaration of Documents. Mc Farlang received an additional charge for the offence of Modification of the Vessel for the Purpose of Concealment.

They were charged on October 07, 2022, and have been remanded at His Majesty’s Prison.

