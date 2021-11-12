By: Staff Writer

Mustangs Cross Country athlete, Mohlouwa Koos Molutsi has been a top performer this season, winning four out of six meets thus far.

As a top runner for the Monroe College Mustangs, his marquee races were at the Johnson & Wales University Wildcat XC Classic at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte, N.C. He outpaced the field of 52 runners with a time of 24:50.4, a new personal best which is the second-fastest 8K time in Monroe College history, and a Top-10 time this season in the NJCAA.

Freshman Molutsi hails from Bloemfontein, South Africa and he previously attended Osizweni High School.

He will competing tomorrow at the NJCAA Division 1 Cross Country National Championship which begins at 10AM.

Monroe College Cross Country team is one of the most diverse teams on campus. The team is made up of athletes from different nations and the coaches as well as the administration led by school President Marc Jerome and Athletic Vice President Mr.Luis Melendez ensures that each athlete is well taken care of while enjoying the Mustang experience.

Special shout out to Mustangs medical staff : Andrew Calo (head trainer) and Raven Reivers); The athletic Admission and compliance staff: Chazia Weste, Sandy Rodriguez (compliance officer) & Kameil Douglas (Academic Advisor and assistant dean)