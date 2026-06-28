MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCLUDES SAFELY AS POLICE COMMEND PUBLIC COOPERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 28, 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is pleased to report that the recently concluded St. Kitts Music Festival was a success from a public safety and security standpoint, with the event concluding without any major security incidents.

The comprehensive security and traffic management plan implemented for the three-night festival achieved its primary objective of ensuring the safety of patrons, performers, residents, and visitors. Police officers, together with supporting security personnel and partner agencies, maintained a strong presence throughout the venue and surrounding areas, contributing to a safe and orderly environment.

While officers responded to a small number of minor incidents during the festival, these were effectively managed without any significant disruption to the event. The incidents primarily consisted of a few minor skirmishes, some involving juveniles, who were escorted to the police station and released into the care of their parents or guardians. One report of robbery, which occurred after one of the shows, was also received and is currently under investigation.

Traffic management throughout the festival was generally effective. Although periods of congestion were experienced, these were anticipated given the exceptionally large volume of vehicles converging on a relatively confined area. Police officers remained deployed throughout the event to regulate traffic flow, assist motorists, and facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians.

As part of the enforcement of traffic regulations and to ensure that the roads remained unobstructed, a total of fifty (50) vehicles were towed over the three nights after being parked in prohibited areas. These enforcement measures were necessary to maintain public safety and preserve access for emergency responders.

The Commissioner of Police extends sincere appreciation to the members of the public for their patience, cooperation, and adherence to the directions of police officers and traffic wardens throughout the festival. The responsible conduct demonstrated by the overwhelming majority of patrons played a significant role in the success of the security operation.

The Police Force also expresses its gratitude to the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Medical Services, private security providers, towing operators, volunteers, and all other agencies and stakeholders whose collaboration contributed to the safe execution of this national event.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to working in partnership with the community to ensure that national events remain safe, enjoyable, and welcoming for all.

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