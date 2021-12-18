NSTP HOSTS 2021 GRADUATION CEREMONY

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, December 16th, 2021:​ The National Skills Training Programme (NSTP) hosted its 2021 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 under the theme ‘Small Opportunities are the start of Great Careers and Great Enterprises.’ The ceremony was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Ball Resort Ballroom.

In her programme report of the NSTP, Director, Mrs. June James indicated that the programme caters to individuals regardless of their age, socio-economic status, and cognitive abilities.

‘At National Skills, our mission is to create job opportunities through skills training, and personal development. The programmes at national skills touch almost every citizen, all ages, all capabilities, and all status. Our programme touches everyone. We have persons form the secondary schools that access training at National Skills; we have persons from the New Horizon Rehabilitation Center; we have persons from the Ade’s Place… we have persons from the Cotton Thomas Secondary Comprehensive School, and our regular programme, our regular adults who we are here celebrating today,” Mrs. James said.

Extending congratulations to the graduates, Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, encouraged them to continue to be determined to succeed in their upcoming endeavours.

She said, “You pushed through. You preserved and you completed your training. That tells me something about each and every one of you, and that you know how to work hard and you know how to work through difficult situations. And I hope that you will take this same display of perseverance that you showed in completing your programme into whatever endeavours you choose to pursue in the future.”

A total of 45 graduates ranging from ages 17 to 69 years received their certificates of completion for successfully finishing the following programmes: Basic Electricity; Vehicle Maintenance; Upholstery; Cake and Pastry Making; Sewing; Small Appliance Repairs; Cosmetology; and Joinery/ Carpentry.