Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Announces Support for Jamaica’s Recovery Efforts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 1, 2025 (PMO) — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced that it will contribute US$100,000 to assist the Government and people of Jamaica in their recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew confirmed the pledge, noting that this contribution reflects the Federation’s deep sense of regional solidarity and compassion for its Caribbean neighbours in times of need.

“The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis stand firmly with Jamaica during this challenging time,” said Prime Minister Drew. “This financial support is a symbol of our shared resilience, and commitment to one another as a Caribbean family.”

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to individuals, private organizations, and businesses across St. Kitts and Nevis who may wish to partner with the Government in further assisting Jamaica as it works to rebuild communities and restore normalcy.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains in close contact with the Government of Jamaica and regional partners to ensure that all assistance is channelled efficiently and effectively as part of a coordinated regional response.

End