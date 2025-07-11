MULTI-AGENCY OPERATION TARGETS HUMAN SMUGGLING AND ORGANISED CRIME ACROSS FEDERATION

On July 9th, 2025, a coordinated multi-agency search operation was conducted at various locations in St. Kitts and Nevis. The operation was executed by the Royal St. Christopherand Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), the St. Kittsand Nevis Immigration Department, and the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team(JSOTT). It targeted individuals and groups suspected of involvement in humansmuggling, organised crime, and immigration violations. The Regional Security Systems(RSS) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were also available and provided technical support to the operation.

The operation resulted in the execution of eleven (11) search warrants; three (3) inNevis and eight (8) in St. Kitts. A total of thirty (30) persons were detained, including twenty-six (26) adults who were arrested and four (4) juveniles who were placed incare and protective custody. Multiple electronic devices and other items of evidential value were also taken into Police custody.

The operation stands as clear demonstration of law enforcement authorities’ unyieldingresolve to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks and enterprises operating across theFederation. It also underscores the value of coordinated intelligence, inter-agency cooperation, and swift tactical execution in safeguarding national security through coordinated intelligence gathering and decisive action. Updates will be appropriately provided as the investigations progress.

