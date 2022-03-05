Morgan Heritage patriarch passes at 76

Denroy Morgan

Reggae singer and patriarch of the Morgan Heritage family, Denroy Morgan has died at the age of 76.

The Morgan family confirmed his death via a Facebook post yesterday morning.

The Clarendon-born singer migrated to the United States at an early age and became a musician.

Some of his most popular songs include songs like, ‘I’ll do Anything for You, ’ and ‘Get Up, Stand Up.’

His children are actively involved in the music industry. Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan are members of the Grammy-award winning roots and culture band, Morgan Heritage. While Noshayah Morgan, Otiyah “Laza” Morgan and Miriam Morgan are original members of the Dancehall/Hip-Hop group, LMS.